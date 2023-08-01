St. Thomas men's basketball coach Johnny Tauer cherished every moment coaching his oldest son, Jack, in AAU while the rules allowed it at the Division III level a few years ago.

His peers questioned it but Tauer had no regrets.

"That wasn't necessarily something I signed a five-year deal to do," he said, chuckling, "but it was a really fun way to spend a lot of time with him."

NCAA rules prohibit Division I coaches from coaching AAU ball, so when the Tommies made the move up from D-III in 2020, Tauer's AAU career was over. As far as coaching his sons, he's back at it.

It's a family affair again on the hardwood, this time with the Tommies. Younger brother Adam Tauer joined St. Thomas as a preferred freshman walk-on this summer.

"I never really coached Adam growing up," Johnny Tauer said. "And so, it's unique having him at practice. I think it's a different dynamic AAU versus a Division I program. I'm really proud of him."

Before developing into a tough, defensive-minded 6-3 guard, Adam was raised around the Tommies during their days as a MIAC power. He was a fixture at games and practices with his brothers since he could barely pick up and shoot a basketball.

"I can rewind and it doesn't seem like that long ago that he was literally a kid in diapers at the side of the court," Johnny said.

Graduating from Cretin-Derham Hall in 2021, Jack Tauer played last season at D-III St. Norbert in Wisconsin. Adam went from a borderline varsity player to starter, which included a game-clinching three-pointer to lead CDH to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2022.

Adam could've played D-III ball like his older brother but decided to sign as a walk-on at St. Thomas with their father. He looks forward to being a part of a new era in Division I.

"It just feels like home to me here," Adam said. "Just being able to come to practices every day and just being a little kid sitting on the sidelines was fun for me."

Tauer built a championship culture with a D-III Final Four run in 2012 and national title in 2016. Following 19 wins in their second year in D-I last season, the Tommies return 10 players from a fourth-place Summit League squad.

"I was a little nervous coming in to be honest," Adam Tauer said. "The first practice was kind of an eye-opening experience. It's a different level. The aspect of having my dad as a coach was a surreal experience."

Sophomore guard and former East Ridge standout Kendall Blue said the young Tauer's comfort level looks much different after a couple months of practice.

"From the start you could tell he had to adapt to it, but he's gotten better as time goes on," Blue said. "He's shown glimpses and proven that he should be here."

Coaching a son in AAU for years with the Minnesota Heat taught Johnny Tauer a lot about how to balance being dad and coach. He also wrote a book entitled: "Why Less Is More for WOSPs — Well-Intentioned, Overinvolved Sports Parents," which deals with parenting and youth sports.

When it comes to college coaching, Tauer has leaned on several of his peers on how that experience works with your son on the team. The Big Ten has several cases with Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, Iowa's Fran McCaffery and Wisconsin's Greg Gard.

The Tauer family, including mother Julie, will feel something special when Adam dons a St. Thomas uniform this season.

What role Adam will create for himself on his father's Division I team is a work in progress, but it's a challenge he's willing to accept.

"He understands what's in front of him," Johnny Tauer said. "I think the guys have done a good job of embracing him. They understand he's not getting special treatment because he's my son — and I also want him to have that real [college basketball] experience."