COLLEGEVILLE — Cooper Yaggie picked off a Jaran Roste pass and romped 61 yards into the end zone on Saturday, one of five interceptions by the St. John's defense, and the Johnnies claimed their fourth consecutive MIAC title with a 28-10 victory over Bethel in the conference championship game at Clemens Stadium.

Fifth-ranked St. John's, 9-1, got revenge over the Royals for its lone loss this season, and clinched its eighth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament. Bethel, now 8-2 and ranked ninth, also hopes to be invited to the tournament, which would be its third appearance in the last four, when the NCAA reveals the pairings on Sunday.

Johnnies quarterback Aaron Syverson threw a pair of touchdown passes, one a 5-yard score to Nick VanErp in the second quarter that reclaimed the lead, the other a 2-yard score in the third quarter that extended it to the final margin.

In between came Yaggie's quick-strike score, the most critical of the Johnnies' school-record-tying five picks, and the worst moment of a difficult day for Roste, the Royals' starting quarterback. The senior connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass to Micah Niewald in the second quarter, but threw a pair of interceptions before aggravating a shoulder injury that sidelined him late in the first half.