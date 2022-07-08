Saying he has hit "a breaking point" just a week and a half into his North American tour, Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes has abruptly postponed three weeks of concert dates starting with Saturday night's show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me," Mendes, 23, said in heart-tugging social-media posts sent out Friday night.

"I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."

Ticketholders for St. Paul and other gigs called off — also including Omaha and Milwaukee next week — can probably expect to reuse their seats for rescheduled dates whenever they are confirmed, or ask for a refund in the interim. With his calendar mostly already full through late October, he probably can't make it back our until at least late fall.

Best known for the hits "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back" and "Stitches" as well as his duet with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabella, "Senorita," Mendes last performed in Winnipeg on Thursday night and even earned a very favorable review there from the city's newspaper.

His tour for his latest album, "Wonder," kicked off June 27 in Portland, Ore. Ticket sales locally were conspicuously down compared to his prior Xcel Center date in 2019, when he sold out the arena.

Here's the full text of Mendes' post about the postponement:

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know."