Stratasys shareholders voted against the company's proposed $552 million acquisition of Desktop Metal on Thursday.

The 3D printer maker announced in a news release it is terminating the deal with Desktop Metal, which the board had endorsed as a way to maximize shareholder value.

"We have decided to undertake a comprehensive and thorough review of all available strategic alternatives," Dov Ofer, Chairman of Stratasys' Board of Directors said in the release.

The vote was held early Thursday morning during a special shareholder meeting.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, only 21.4% of the shareholders approved of the plan to acquire Desktop Metal and 78.6% of the shareholder voted against the plan.

Stratasys, based in Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel, announced at the end of May plans to acquire Burlington, Mass.-based Desktop Metal.

The Massachusetts firm is a smaller additive manufacturing company that — had the acquisition proceeded — would have extended the 3D printing offerings of Stratasys.

By canceling the deal with Desktop Metal, Stratasys will presumably have to pay as much as $32.5 million in a termination fee.

It's been an expensive summer for Stratasys. The company had to defend itself from an unsolicited partial tend offer from its largest shareholder, Nano Dimension, which was seeking to take control of Stratasys. The saga has already cost the company millions in legal and professional fees.

Nano Dimension withdrew its offer on July 28 after it appeared it would not get enough shareholder support for their deal after a vigorous defense by the board and management of Stratasys.

Stratasys also likely spent more money vetting another offer from 3D Systems, a larger competing 3D printing company based in Rock Hill, SC.

The two companies have explored various merger proposals in previous years and 3D Systems made multiple cash and equity deals to acquire Stratasys this year.

The Stratasys board didn't specify what strategic alternatives including a strategic transaction, potential merger, business combination or sale it would explore but it would appear a merger with 3D Systems remains a possibility.

Shares of Stratasys were trading at $13.15 a share, up 8% in early trading Thursday after the results of the special shareholder meeting were released.