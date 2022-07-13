A large firework was thrown into an Eagan theater as a movie was being shown, and some patrons were injured, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday during the playing of "The Black Phone" at the Emagine Theater complex in the 2000 block of Cliff Road, police said.

Officers joined with paramedics to provide aid to "several people for minor injuries," a police statement read.

Police believe that someone lit a large firework and tossed it in the theater and then fled.

A short video from inside the theater at the time the firework went off "looks accurate," said Police Sgt. Rich Evans.

No arrests have been announced.