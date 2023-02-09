Four Gophers — center John Michael Schmitz, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, safety Jordan Howden and cornerback Terell Smith — received invitations Wednesday to the NFL scouting combine, which will run Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. This marks the third time in four years that the Gophers have had four players invited to the combine.
Other Minnesotans receiving combine invitations were Northwestern running back Evan Hull of Maple Grove, Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing of Lakeville and North Dakota State tight end Noah Gindorff of Crosby.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- Minnesota United announced the signing of defender Miguel Tapias from CF Pachuca of Liga MX to a three-year contract, with a club option for 2026. Tapias will join the Loons pending a physical and will occupy an international spot on their roster.
- St. Cloud State center fielder John Nett was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Central Region player of the week following the Huskies' opening weekend in Missouri. He went 8-for-17 with five extra-base hits — three doubles, two homers — seven runs scored and eight RBI.
- Gophers graduate student Amira Young was named the Big Ten's track athlete of the week for the second time this indoor season. The Chicago native won the 60- and 200-meter dashes in 7.24 and 23.79 seconds at the Meyo Invitational held at Notre Dame. Her time in the 60 is a Big Ten-best so far.
- For the third week in a row, Gophers junior Mya Hooten received a Big Ten weekly award in her sport. This time she was named co-gymnast of the week. The Woodbury native earned a perfect 10 in floor exercise and won the all-around with a career-best total of 39.675 in leading Minnesota over Illinois in a home dual meet.