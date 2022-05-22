THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Chris Archer (0-1, 4.10 ERA) vs. TBA

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Sonny Gray (1-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. RHP Beau Brieske (0-3, 5.13)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • YouTube: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-2, 5.14 ERA) vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (25-16) return from a 5-1 road trip to open seven-game homestand with three games against the Tigers. Eight of the Twins' next 12 games are against Detroit. The Twins are 13-8 at home and swept a three-game series from the Tigers April 26-28 at Target Field, winning 5-4, 5-0 and 7-1, with the first victory coming on Miguel Sano's ninth-inning single and a Tigers error that led to the first baseman injuring himself in the celebration. RF Max Kepler homered three times and drove in five runs in that series. ... After the Twins play host to four games vs. Kansas City beginning Thursday, they will play a five-game series at Detroit, beginning next Monday.

TIGERS UPDATE

The Tigers (14-26) ended a three-game losing streak by winning 4-2 at Cleveland on Sunday, improving to 5-13 on the road. ... DH Miguel Cabrera, in his 20th season, has hit .308 with 46 home runs and 163 RBI in 220 games vs. the Twins. ... OF Robbie Grossman has not committed an error in 411 consecutive games — the longest streak by a position player in MLB history. His last error was on June 13, 2018, when he was with the Twins. ... Alex Faedo, Detroit's winning pitcher Sunday, is a second cousin to former Twins SS Lenny Faedo. ... Former Twins RHP Michael Pineda broke his right middle finger on May 14 and is expected to be sidelined until late June.

JOEL RIPPEL