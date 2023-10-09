On Part II of Monday's show, Patrick Reusse and Michael Rand pick apart the Vikings' outrageous misfortune — much of it still self-inflicted — during yet another one-score home loss on Sunday. The Chiefs were very beatable, but the Vikings are not up to the task. Are we even sure they're better than the Bears, next week's opponent?

Plus Reusse rips Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck for not trying to be more aggressive while trailing Saturday against Michigan, suggesting that the Gophers were more interested in keeping the score down than anything else. It doesn't get any easier next year and beyond for Fleck's Gophers.

Plus a final word on fired Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath.

