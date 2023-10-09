Tap the bookmark to save this article.

On a Monday so jam-packed we had to make two shows, Patrick Reusse and Michael Rand talk exclusively about the Twins in Part I.

After a Wild Card sweep followed by a Game 1 ALDS loss to the Astros, the Twins got dominant performances from starting pitcher Pablo López and shortstop Carlos Correa in a 6-2 win Sunday that evened the series as it moves to Target Field on Tuesday.

What are the keys to the series the rest of the way? And will Reusse actually praise Derek Falvey?

