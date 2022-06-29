Minnesota on Wednesday confirmed a second case of monkeypox involving a Twin Cities man who was likely infected during domestic travel outside the state.

The latest infection is unrelated to Monday's report of Minnesota's first case, which involved an adult male who was infected during travel to Europe, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Monkeypox is characterized by its pimple-like rash and is a growing concern because it is spreading beyond the usual pattern of rodents infecting people in Africa. The virus is spreading person-to-person, mostly through close physical contact with infected individuals or materials, and has been found in more than half of U.S. states.

The risk to the broader public is considered low, because the virus doesn't spread as quickly or in the same way as those that cause influenza, COVID-19 or the measles. However, clusters of infections have been found worldwide in close-knit social groups, and among groups of men who have sex with other men.

No high-risk contacts have been identified in Minnesota at least from the first man, who was receiving outpatient treatment for the infection. While some people experience common symptoms such as fever and fatigue, others only experience the rash that often emerges first on the hands, face or genitals.

Minnesota announced the first cases based on testing at the state public health lab that confirmed the men were infected with an orthopox virus and medical evidence that they had monkeypox.

Tests at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will confirm the involvement of the monkeypox virus specifically, but state health spokesman Doug Schultz said the preliminary findings were enough to notify the infected individuals and search for high-risk contacts.

"Monkeypox is the only orthopox virus circulating right now and the (epidemiological) evidence for monkeypox is pretty strong and straightforward," he said.

The White House on Tuesday announced that it was expanding access to monkeypox vaccine in high-risk areas of the U.S. and among high-risk groups. While the vaccine is recommended pre-exposure to lab and medical professionals who work with the virus, it also can be provided post-exposure to close contacts of infected individuals.

The post-exposure group includes people who had close physical contact with infected individuals, and men who had sex with multiple partners in venues or areas where monkeypox is spreading.

"While monkeypox poses minimal risk to most Americans, we are doing everything we can to offer vaccines to those at high-risk of contracting the virus," said Xavier Becerra, secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services, in a statement.