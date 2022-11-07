Screaming was heard at night from near where a 33-year-old woman's body was recovered the next day from Lake Minnetonka last month, according to a recently filed court document.

In a search warrant affidavit filed Friday in Hennepin County District Court, the Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died as Bhumika P. Lisbon, who was married and living in Edina but reported missing from a Minneapolis women's shelter at the time of her death.

Someone in a fishing boat reported seeing Lisbon's body about 11 a.m. Oct. 24 in Lafayette Bay, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeremy Zoss. The Sheriff's Water Patrol and Orono police went to the scene, and Mound fire personnel were called in and retrieved the body from the water, Zoss said.

Lisbon left the shelter about 3 p.m. Oct. 23, about seven hours before the lakeside resident reported hearing the screaming, according to the search warrant affidavit, which the Sheriff's Office filed in pursuit of court permission to retrieve data from the cellphone that was in her pocket when her body was recovered.

Lisbon was arrested by Edina police on Sept. 12, the same day that she wielded a knife and threatened to kill her 39-year-old husband in their home, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

She was released without bail two days later and was scheduled to stand trial starting Dec. 19.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to say whether they consider Lisbon's death suspicious or whether her death is connected to the felony case filed against her.

Release of a cause and a manner of death from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office was pending as of late Monday afternoon.