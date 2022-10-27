Sunday, Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE CARDINALS

• The Cardinals (3-4) ran away with a 42-34 win against the Saints last week thanks to two interceptions returned for touchdowns within 63 seconds in the second quarter. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a former All-Pro, returned from a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and caught 10 passes for 103 yards.

• Defensive end J.J. Watt, in his 12th NFL season, leads the Cardinals defense with 2.5 sacks. Arizona's pass rushers have struggled to take down opposing passers; only three other teams — the Lions, Raiders and Panthers — have fewer sacks. But defensive end Zach Allen, a 2019 third-round pick, has emerged as one of Arizona's best players.

• Running back Eno Benjamin replaced the injured James Conner, who has missed two games due to a rib injury, and provided a spark with 113 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Saints.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Kyler Murray

• Murray, 25, needed Hopkins' return. He is the only NFL quarterback through seven weeks to start every game and not complete a pass for at least 40 yards. Arizona recently traded for ex-Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson after top target Marquise Brown was placed on injured reserve.

• Murray, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019, is one of the most elusive dual threats at the position, leading to the Cardinals rewarding him with a five-year contract extension this offseason worth up to $230 million. Murray's $103 million guaranteed at signing trails only the Browns' Deshaun Watson and Broncos' Russell Wilson.

• Murray on the difference between this season and last year's 7-0 start: "Of course I would've loved to start the season how we did last year. That's not the case. I think having Hop back definitely helps, just having him out there, his presence, his confidence, obviously the ability. ... More than anything, me and him are just comfortable together."

COACH SPEAK | Kliff Kingsbury

• Kingsbury, 43, is in his fourth season as Cardinals head coach with a 27-28-1 record in the regular season (.491) and 0-1 in the playoffs. Going back to last season's slide, when the Cardinals finished 1-5 including the playoffs, Arizona has lost nine of its last 13 games.

• Kingsbury has overseen productive NFL offenses in Arizona, where the Cardinals ranked sixth and eighth in yardage in back-to-back years. But they've been mediocre this season, ranking 15th in yardage and points and managing only six points (two field goals) in first quarters. Comeback efforts are partly why Arizona leads the league in fourth-down attempts (23) and conversions (13).

• Kingsbury on Murray's season so far: "He's fought and had us in every game except the first one. That's all you can ask as a quarterback. As we get going with Hop and get Robbie adjusted, get some other pieces back, then we have a chance to hit our stride."