The Vikings (5-1) come out of the bye week relatively healthy and even farther ahead in the NFC North. But Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss an offense searching for more big plays to further separate themselves. Up next is a Cardinals (3-4) team that has talent but makes mistakes, including allowing the most yards after the catch in the NFL so far.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.