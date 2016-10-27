Scene & Heard: A golden day for Gopher Homecoming

Gopher Homecoming is a century-old tradition that brings together University of Minnesota students and alumni. First held in 1914, homecoming began as a modest affair consisting of an alumni dinner, concert and dance. This year, homecoming included a weeklong schedule of parties and concerts, a corn roast, an obstacle race and a service day, in addition to the parade and, of course, the big football game (a nail-biter in which the Gophers defeated Rutgers 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Whether simple or elaborate, homecoming provides a way for students and alumni to connect and share their college experiences — and their cheer, ski-u-mah!