STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins: The center had a goal and assist.

2. Brad Marchand, Bruins: The winger assisted on three goals.

3. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger scored and assisted on Oskar Sundqvist's goal in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Points for the Wild for the first time in 15 games.

2 Successful coach's challenges by Boston to overturn a first-period Wild goal from Matt Dumba and a second-period tally by Matt Boldy.

5 Points for Johansson over his past four contests.