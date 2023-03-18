Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The NHL's best team finally stopped the Wild's surge.

Boston played spoiler on Saturday afternoon, outlasting the Wild 5-2 at Xcel Energy Center to end their franchise-record point streak at 14 games (11-0-3).

This was the Wild's first regulation loss since Feb. 15.

Aided by two successful coach's challenges and an own goal by the Wild, the Bruins rallied for their league-leading 52nd win.

The Wild's Marcus Johansson opened the scoring 9 minutes, 45 seconds into the first period when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play between Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy. Then at 13:02, the Wild scored again, when Matt Dumba one-timed in a behind-the-net feed from Johansson.

But Boston overturned that goal when the team challenged to check if the play was off-side, and video review determined Connor Dewar preceded the puck into the zone.

With 1:22 left in the first, the Bruins scored the equalizer on a pinching glove-side shot from Jake DeBrusk before David Pastrnak's go-ahead tally on the power play at 8:43 of the second period.

The Wild answered back when Matt Boldy stuffed the puck in tight later in the second, but again Boston erased the goal with a successful off-side challenge.

At 14:03, a David Krejci pass caromed into the Wild net off Johansson's stick.

After blanking on four previous tries, including a lengthy 5-on-3, the Wild finally capitalized on the power play 7:17 into the third period when Oskar Sundqvist connected for a one-timer. Patrice Bergeron doubled the Bruins' lead at 12:22, and Trent Frederic potted an empty-net goal with 1:57 to go.

Filip Gustavsson finished with 33 saves, while Linus Ullmark racked up 29.

Boston went 1-for-4 on the power play.