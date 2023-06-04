Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Will Brennan, Cleveland

The rookie became the first major league hitter to homer off Sonny Gray this season, his two-run shot turning a deficit into a lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

0.00 Emmanuel Clase's ERA in 20 appearances against the Twins since joining Cleveland. He has 13 saves in as many opportunities.

2 Home runs by Steven Kwan this season — both of them coming against Twins relievers.

35 The Guardians' 2023 home run total after hitting two Saturday. That's still the fewest in the major leagues by 10.

3 Career home runs by Jorge Polanco (plus two doubles and a single) in nine career at-bats against Logan Allen.