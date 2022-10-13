Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes you back to October 15, 2017. That was the date the 3-2 Vikings faced the 4-1 Packers and came away with a victory after an Anthony Barr hit knocked Aaron Rodgers out for most of the rest of the year. That play led to the Vikings' 13-3 season and a rule change protecting quarterbacks — both of which perhaps led the Vikings to sign and eventually keep quarterback Kirk Cousins.

7:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand to preview the season, which starts Thursday against the Rangers. After their best regular season in history, followed by a disappointing first-round playoff exit, what will the Wild do this season to take a step forward?

26:00: A listener wants to know if the Timberwolves are NBA title material this year.

