Former Gophers women's basketball standout Sara Scalia is transferring to Indiana, the Hoosiers announced Monday.

Scalia, who led the Gophers in scoring last season with 17.9 points per game, made known she was entering the NCAA transfer portal March 31.

Scalia is one of three transfers the Hoosiers added over the weekend, joining Alyssa Geary (Providence) and Sydney Parrish (Oregon). Scalia hit seven three pointers in one game against the Hoosiers Feb. 3, nearly leading the Gophers to an upset.

"Sara is a phenomenal pickup for us," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in the news release. "She is one of the very best 3-point shooters in the country. It is important for us that we find players that fit our culture and mesh with our team. I think we found a perfect fit with Sara."

Scalia confirmed the news with her own tweet, saying, "Hoosier Nation!!!!! Let's get it!!"

When she entered the transfer portal, her father, Peter, told the Star Tribune that her relationship with Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen and staff was a good one. But she has two years of eligibility remaining, and the Gophers appear to be rebuilding around a highly ranked recruiting class.

"The clock is ticking,'' Peter Scalia said. "She's a pretty strong-minded kid. She was like, 'I want to win.'"

The Hoosiers went 24-9 this season, winning their first two NCAA tournament games before losing to UConn in the Sweet 16.