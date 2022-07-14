Michael Helman hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fifth to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 11-6 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens in a game suspended from the night before.

The Saints led 4-3 in the bottom of the second Tuesday when rain halted the game.

When play resumed, the Saints hit three two-run homers in all. Jake Cave had one in the fourth inning, and Helman and Caleb Hamilton both hit theirs in the fifth when the home team scored four runs to take a 10-5.

Miguel Sano, on a rehabilitation assignment in St. Paul, had a two-run double before the rain stopped play Tuesday. He didn't play when the game was resumed.

Then, in the regularly scheduled second game, Toledo won 8-2 over the Saints in seven innings. Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer in the third for the Mud Hens and Jack Lopez had a three-run double in the sixth.

Hamilton had another two-run homer for the Saints' runs.

Sano started the game at first base and was 0-for-3. He struck out in his first two at-bats.