In the quickest game in franchise Triple A history, the St. Paul Saints lost 2-1 to the host Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night in 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Saints starter Devin Smeltzer extended his scoreless innings streak to 11 to start the season before the Mud Hens got two runs off him in the third on Kody Clemens' RBI double and Daz Camerson's RBI single.

Smeltzer pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out eight, walked one.

Reliever Ronny Henriquez. 21, in his Twins organizational debut, also was sharp. He didn't allow a hit in three scoreless innings, struck out four and walked one.

The Saints, who had only four hits, scored their run in the fourth on two walks, a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice.

The game probably would have been under two hours except for a lengthy argument with umpires in the second inning during which Toledo Mud Hens hitting coach Adam Melhuse and manager Lloyd McClendon both were ejected.