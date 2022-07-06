LOUISVILLE, KY. – The Twins' frustrating 10-inning loss to the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago was mirrored in several ways later that night by the St. Paul Saints, their Class AAA affiliate.

The Saints squandered a one-run lead in the seventh, falling to the Louisville Bats 7-6 in 10 innings in the International League.

Jake Cave's grand slam put the Saints ahead 6-5 in the seventh. His 11th homer of the season gave him 46 RBI.

The Bats tied the score in the eighth on Stuart Fairchild's long ball.

In the 10th, the Bats' Lorenzo Cedrola, who pinch ran for the player placed at second base, moved to third base on a wild pitch and scored, with one out, on Fairchild's dropped fly ball to medium deep center field.