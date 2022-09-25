INDIANAPOLIS – The Saints finished the season with the most road losses in minor league baseball at 45. But they ended the road portion of their schedule with back-to-back victories, getting two home runs in the eighth inning to beat the Indianapolis Indians 6-3 Saturday night at Victory Field.

Michael Helman hit a tiebreaking home run with one out in the eighth inning, his 14th at Class AAA and his 20th home run of the season, to put the Saints ahead 4-3. After Roy Morales singled, John Andreoli hit his 13th home run with the Saints to put them ahead by three runs.

Brad Peacock got out of a ninth-inning jam to earn his eighth save with the Saints.

Ariel Jurado had another strong start for the Saints (71-75), giving up two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six in five innings. Morales went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Saints, who close the season with three home games against Omaha beginning Monday.