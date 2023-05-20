Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

In the third game of his rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints, Royce Lewis hit two home runs in a 8-1 victory over Columbus.

Lewis went 3-for-4 and scored two runs. He's had six hits — three of them homers — in three games since moving up from Class AA Wichita. The rehab assignment is the result of the knee injury he suffered last season crashing into the center fiekd wall during a brief stint with the Twins.

With the saints, Lewis has been playing third base.

Here are the home runs he hit Friday:



