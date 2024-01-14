Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two adults were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a townhouse fire Sunday morning in Roseville, the city Fire Department said.

Emergency responders found one person hanging onto a second-story window ledge when they arrived at 7:30 a.m. at the residence in the 2700 block of Asbury Street and had to rescue them by ladder. A second person was able to escape through the main door.

"I'm grateful that both of the victims were able to get to safety and receive medical attention quickly," Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sjostrom said in a news release. He applauded workers' response in extreme cold temperatures.

The two adults were taken to HCMC for treatment. The fire's cause was under investigation.