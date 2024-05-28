Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A crash involving two vehicles near Nisswa, Minn., on Monday shortly before noon left a woman dead and a teenager seriously injured.

The State Patrol identified the deceased as Ashley Gamm, 40, of Zimmerman.

Gamm was a passenger in a vehicle headed south on Hwy. 371. The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was making a left turn onto Crow Wing County Road 13 when a northbound pickup truck struck her vehicle in the intersection, the patrol said.

The teen driver "failed to yield" to the northbound pickup, the patrol's crash report said.

Gamm, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen driver, who also was wearing a seat belt, was treated for non-critical injuries at a hospital in Brainerd. Another teenager in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt was critically injured. She was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the patrol said.

Three people in the northbound pickup truck were not seriously hurt, the patrol's report said.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.