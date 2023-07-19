Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

On Aug. 1, Minnesota law will change to allow bicyclists to proceed past a stop sign without fully stopping when they have the right of way and can proceed safely. Although this change has potential to fuel contention between two classes of road users, it actually offers an opportunity for greater harmony and efficiency all around.

In these times of bitter division, my own perspective is bipartisan on these matters. I'm an avid biker (old-school, pedal-powered) who commutes to work year-round, except when ice and snow make that dicey. I drive a car on those days and on plenty of longer trips all around town. So I'm on the streets in many different situations piloting both two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles.

One complaint I've heard about the new law is that it legitimizes bad practice that cyclists have already been doing. It's true that we bikers prefer to keep moving: Coming to a complete halt means downshifting and the sweaty process of cranking the chain to get back up to speed (and yes, I hear your tiny violin playing). But also, stopping often leads to a standoff in which a cyclist and a driver at right angles of a four-way stop eye each other like two gunslingers in an old Western waiting to see who makes the first move.

In that situation, if a car arrives just ahead of my bike, I have taken to acknowledging their right of way by hanging back five or 10 feet from the intersection, nodding encouragingly, grinning wildly, whatever it takes to get them moving, because it's in my interest, too. If I arrive just before a car that is slowing down in a reassuring manner, I prefer to move along readily so the driver can do the same after I clear out.

The driver's slowdown is important: If I don't feel safe, I have to inch forward with my eye on the car's front bumper (always watch the motor vehicle, not the motorist) until the danger diminishes and we both end up losing precious time. (Is my OCD showing yet?)

The more predictably we behave around each other, the faster we can all get on with our days. And along with the efficiency potential of the new law is greater safety. Studies by the University of California, Berkeley and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that the similar "Idaho Stop" and "Delaware Yield" laws in those states significantly reduced bike-related accidents in the periods following enactment.

Another concern I've heard is that the new law gives cyclists an inch that some may stretch into an extra kilometer or two. I agree it's crummy when a few bad apples spoil the orchard we're all transiting through. For those who break the rules with any kind of vehicle, I advocate loud responses: honk, shout, vilify. A little public humiliation may go a long way toward making them think twice the next time around. It also lets everyone around you know that you, for one, value playing by the rules, which encourages other rule-respecters to step up.

Civilization took a run for the hills during the pandemic; we somehow got the idea that because life got nasty, we could get nasty right back to our fellow unfortunates. We all need to pull back to more law-abiding behavior, and now is the time for all good citizens to reclaim the mantle.

In that spirit, I have a small list of suggestions for those in each camp:

For us drivers:

Instead of grinding your teeth when you see a cyclist roll through a stop sign, ask yourself whether they have the right of way and are proceeding safely. If yes to both, consider that they are doing you a favor by moving along so that you can do likewise. No, motor vehicles don't get to roll through stop signs, too. Keep in mind that biking is a qualitatively different experience: Cyclists always travel with "rolled-down windows," senses attuned to danger because — hey — it's dangerous out there. They can't afford distractions because they would lose the battle with any larger vehicle. (Cyclists have a similar responsibility for lower-momentum travelers: See No. 2 on the list below.) Keep three feet away from any bicycle at all times. It's common courtesy, and the safe way to proceed. It's also state law. Remember that a cyclist has the right in any situation to take a full lane just like a motor vehicle. When they do so, they usually have a good reason: an upcoming left turn, debris or potholes on the road, a rambunctious dog tugging a leash held by a child half its size, etc. Give them half a minute and they'll likely yield the lane to faster traffic. Don't expect cyclists to ride right next to parked cars, which make them twitchy: They've seen too many driver doors suddenly pop open. Hitting an open door with a bicycle would not end well for anyone involved.

For us cyclists:

The new law won't make that stop sign disappear: It's now a yield sign. Right of way still applies. When someone else has it, acknowledge it and honor it: You'll be on your way faster and happier. You don't get to roll past a stop sign when a pedestrian is crossing in front of you. Stop and wait patiently. Go slow enough to be safe and stay alert for the unexpected. When you roll through an intersection with the right of way, it's still within your power to avoid a collision with someone who does the wrong thing. Be predictable at all times: Bike in a straight line, signal your turns, don't take sidewalk shortcuts. In addition to being respectful, it's the best way to stay alive. Consider what you can do to make life easier for the people around you. At a red light, pull over to the curb so that a driver wanting to turn right can proceed around you. Downhills are fun, but keep your speed under control in case something or someone bustles out from behind a parked car. Smile at your fellow humans: drivers, e-bikers, joggers, dog walkers, garden tenders, sidewalk hopscotchers.

It's important to keep in mind that we're all just trying to get where we're going. It's not a zero-sum game. We all can win.

Final word, with a nod to "Hill Street Blues": Let's be predictable out there!

Jeff Naylor lives in Minneapolis.