ROCHESTER – Rochester City Council Member Patrick Keane this month hoped the censure proposal he brought forth against council colleague Molly Dennis would improve relationship among Dennis, other council members and staff.

That has not been the case.

Tensions are rising between Dennis and the city of Rochester, which on Monday released new information concerning Dennis' behavior over the past two years. Later Monday, the City Council adjourned as Dennis railed against her censure, accused city administration of discrimination over her attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and demanded an investigation.

"We need to be able to have everyone, regardless of their ability levels to be able to run and sit on council, not be disciplined and punished because they process differently or they speak not in the manner you want to speak," she said.

Rochester plans to hire an outside firm to investigate Dennis's discrimination claims, a city spokesperson wrote in an email.

The council censured Dennis on March 6 for allegedly intimidating council and staff, excessively using city staff time, threatening and manipulative behavior, and ongoing inflammatory allegations.

A censure is a formal reprimand of a council member. Under the censure's terms, Dennis can only meet with city staff virtually outside of council meetings through the remainder of 2023 and can only meet with department heads and city administration. She must also refrain from negative interactions with other city staff and council members.

Dennis, first elected in 2020, is serving her first term on the council. She denies ever trying to harass or intimidate colleagues or city staff.

'Gaslighting' vs. 'out of control'

At the time, Dennis and others criticized the city for not providing examples of Dennis' problematic behavior.

So city officials Monday released a three-page document outlining almost two dozen incidents where they say Dennis overstepped boundaries as an elected official.

At a League of Minnesota Cities conference in June of last year, Dennis is alleged to have confronted and threatened City Administrator Alison Zelms. She allegedly made a scene and yelled at Mayor Kim Norton at a National League of Cities conference in 2022 after the city won a diversity award, which Norton accepted in place of Dennis as she wasn't present in the room at the time.

Dennis later requested to spend an extra night at the conference, which Zelms declined "because there was not a City business reason for the added day." Dennis then allegedly sent "lengthy and agitated texts and emails, disputing the conclusion and advice" from Zelms and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage.

"They, along with Mayor Norton, spent many hours that weekend trying to respond to and redirect Councilmember Dennis," city officials wrote.

The city also accuses Dennis of trying to get advice from city attorneys on private matters, including her divorce in 2021, and that she allegedly told staff to keep secrets from administration on several occasions.

City officials also say Dennis has made several serious and unfounded allegations: about the city misusing airplane frequent flier miles, violating state open meeting laws by not livestreaming certain council meetings, and engaging in "gaslighting" behavior toward her.

City officials say they have reviewed their air miles policies and found they are in compliance with state law. Government bodies in Minnesota aren't required to record on video or livestream open meetings. And city officials have denied trying to "gaslight" Dennis.

Further claims

Dennis said Monday she hadn't had a chance to review the city's examples but was concerned city administration has taken several events out of context and distorted information. She said she had previously consulted city attorneys about how her divorce could affect her role on the council.

"I was trying to keep it out of the news, so I settled it out of court to keep this from happening and to make sure my kids weren't brought up," she said.

At least one council member, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, suggested the council might have acted too quickly and gone too far with restrictions placed on Dennis. She suggested potentially adjusting the censure at a later date.