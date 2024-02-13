



After ignoring the greater Twin Cities area since their first tour in 2008, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will make their second local appearance in two years — they're headed to Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Prior Lake on June 7.

The Grammy-grabbing duo were part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival last summer at Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin.

Mystic Lake Casino is one of 28 dates on the Plant/Krauss Can't Let Go Tour this summer. Oklahoma rocker JD McPherson will open.

Since releasing "Raising Sand" in 2007, the unexpected duo of the Led Zeppelin golden god and the angelic-voiced bluegrass goddess have toured sporadically. However, they have hit the road regularly since releasing their sophomore effort, "Raise the Roof," in 2021.

The magic of dusting off oldies — from the Everly Brothers to Lucinda Williams — has worked for these two veterans of disparate backgrounds. "Raising Sand" led to five Grammys, including album of the year, and "Raise the Roof" spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana chart.

In a joint interview published Tuesday at rollingstone.com, Plant was excited to return to the road.

"I can't wait to do this again, stand side by side and enjoy where people are going," he said. "Instead of it just being 'Here's the rendition. And here it is again.' Instead of that, we've got a lot of intuitive expression within the songs, which was why we didn't want to let it go when we got to the very last shows. It was quite emotional, really, saying goodbye to it."

Tickets, starting at $59, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at mysticlake.com and 952-496-6563.



