Drivers heading to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are being told to use the upper roadway to Terminal 1 for both pick-ups and drop-offs after an accident closed the lower-level roadway to the baggage claim.

MSP Airport sent the message just after 9 p.m. Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) saying in part: "Please utilize both sides off the upper roadway."

A truck hit an overhead sign on Terminal 1′s inbound roadway, according to an airport spokesman, and clearing the damage requires closing the lower-level roadway.

All traffic is being directed to the upper roadway, where vehicles can use lanes on both the east and west sides. Lanes on the west side are adjacent to the terminal; lanes on the east side are closer to the parking garage.

"Airport staffers are directing traffic and passengers to the upper level," said a statement from the Metropolitan Airports Commission. "We'll post updates on our social channels as work progresses."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



