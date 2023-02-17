Lee calls his big sister Nora "The Boss" and with good reason. She's older, she looks out for him, and she expects him to do what she says. And that can result in wonderful things. In the moving and satisfying picture book "Me and the Boss" by Michelle Edwards — with outstanding illustrations by April Harrison — Lee accompanies Nora to the library. There, children are given pieces of fabric, needles and colored embroidery thread. All of the children except Lee, that is; he is too young.

"Lee needs one," Nora tells the librarian. "He looks small but he is really eight."

"Am not. Not even seven yet," Lee thinks, but the librarian hands over the tools and Lee starts learning needlework.

Oh, this book! Recently named a Coretta Scott King Honor Book, it is about family love, learning, tenacity and gratitude — to thank the Boss, Lee uses his newfound skill to mend her stuffed bear.

Harrison's mixed-media collages are bright and beautiful, steeped in African American folk art traditions. Oh, this book. It is splendid.

Laurie Hertzel is senior editor for books at the Star Tribune.

Me and the Boss

By: Michelle Edwards and April Harrison.

Publisher: Random House, $18.99, ages 4-8.