It seemed like old times. After a nearly eight-year absence, Jon Stewart returned to "The Daily Show" Monday night with all the rage and ridiculousness that made him a late-night legend.

At first glance, it looked like Stewart might have just phoned it in. He didn't even bother to shave. But two minutes into his opening monologue, it was clear that the 61-year-old comic was still on his A-game. Four minutes in, I forgot that he had ever left.

Much of his episode revolved around the ages of the presidential candidates with Stewart delivering blows to both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He's the master of taking a long look at the camera before losing his top. He was so ramped up that he had to be bleeped five times. After showing a clip of Biden on TikTok, Stewart looked as frustrated as a son who has to retrieve a pantless, senile parent from the front lawn for the 34th time.

Stewart has always taken a page from the late "Tonight Show" host Jack Paar, who also raged against the machine on a regular basis. But most of the talk show hosts who followed Paar took their cues from Johnny Carson who would have rather kissed Joan Rivers on the lips than lose his cool.

During his initial 16 years on "TDS," Stewart set a new tone, one several of his peers soon picked up. It's hard to imagine late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel picking fights with Trump without Stewart paving the way.

Stewart's replacement, Trevor Noah, is the superior stand-up, but he was never as committed to the role as America's watchdog. That may explain why he left the show after just seven years.

After Stewart's brilliant monologue, correspondent Dulcé Sloan ridiculed Trump and Biden for being old, familiar faces that have worn out their welcome, a not-so-subtle dig at Stewart.

But overall, the "news team" seemed delighted to have Angry Dad back in the house. During a bit that poked fun at media infiltrating diners for political comments, Ronny Chieng stuffed fried food into his face while Desi Lydic dissolved into giggles behind a Taylor Swift T-shirt.

I was cracking up as well.

That doesn't mean "TDS" made a smart move. Stewart will be hosting the 10 p.m. show only on Mondays through November; correspondents will take the anchor desk the rest of the week, staring with Jordan Klepper. It's a sign that Comedy Central hasn't figured out where it's going, especially after a plan to anoint Hasan Minhaj was scrapped after the comic was called out for exaggerating in his routines.

The longer "Daily Show" lives in the past, the harder it will be for it to plot its future. But for now, let's enjoy the trip down memory lane.



