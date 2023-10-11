After a nearly 20-year break, "Frasier" has returned — but with few familiar faces. Kelsey Grammer is the only cast member you'll see from the original series when the reboot starts streaming Thursday on Paramount Plus. The action is set in Boston, but Frasier Crane never pops into Cheers, at least not in the first five episodes.

What isn't missing is that delicious mix of slapstick humor and sophisticated wit.

At 68, Grammer remains a nimble performer, practically jogging from one antic to the next while adjusting to becoming a college professor. He bounces off nicely against the newcomers, including his dimwit nephew (Anders Keith), semi-estranged son (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Harvard colleague (Nicholas Lyndhurst), who seems poised to drink Norm Peterson under the table.

The scripts are sprinkled with references to "The Mikado," cassoulet recipes, Don Quixote and Oedipus Rex. There's even a bit delivered in Latin. Noel Coward is the driving inspiration, just like in the 1993-2004 version.

The new episodes drop plenty of references to the past, like the Crane brothers' ill-fated attempt to open a restaurant. But fans are going to miss seeing David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and the rest of the ol' gang. And it doesn't make sense that Crane wouldn't visit the haunt where everybody knows his name. But "Frasier" is daring enough to look forward. So should you.

'20/20'

A two-hour edition of the long-running newsmagazine looks back at the disappearance of Minnesota's Jacob Wetterling, abducted and murdered in 1989, with updates that include the 2016 arrest of Danny Heinrich. The episode coincides with the release of mother Patty Wetterling's book, "Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope." 8 p.m. Friday, ABC

'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson was scheduled to return to his old stamping ground in May to promote a new movie. Then the writers' strike hit. So it makes sense that he'll be the host for the delayed 49th season premiere with musical guest Ice Spice. The show's return also will give viewers a chance to check out new cast member Chloe Troast, who previously collaborated with "SNL" writers on Please Don't Destroy videos. Bad Bunny appears next week. 10:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

'Raid the Cage'

Great game shows usually adhere to one rule: the simpler the better. That's why "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" remain on the air. "Raid" storms in the opposite direction. The format includes a trivia round, a shopping spree and stunts like searching for a rubber ducky. It's "Double Dare" for over-caffeinated adults. The only person energetic enough to keep up with the breakneck pace is co-host Jeannie Mai, behaving like she's in the front row of a Taylor Swift concert. 8 p.m. Friday, CBS

'Chad'

Someday, TV lovers will appreciate this short-lived 2021 sitcom the same way they eventually came around to embracing "Freaks & Geeks." It's that good. The series, in which "SNL" veteran Nasim Pedrad portrays an awkward teenage boy, is full of cringeworthy moments tailor-made for fans of "The Office." Let the good news that old episodes are now available for streaming mark the start of a campaign to bring this gem back. Roku