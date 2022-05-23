Set your alarms. Today at noon, you can snag the first reservations for Mara, the luxe new restaurant from star chef Gavin Kaysen, coming June 1 to the soon-to-open Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant draws from Kaysen's experiences as a young chef traveling in the south of France. Thony Yang, who was a sous chef at Kaysen's Spoon and Stable and Demi, is the chef de cuisine.

If you can't get a time slot, there are other ways to experience food and beverage at downtown Minneapolis' new tower, at the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues.

Mara's bar, which will also serve food, is overseen by beverage director Adam Witherspoon, who is making housemade ratafias alongside cocktail classics. The bar does not require reservations. Nor does the casual street-front cafe Socca, which offers grab-and-go food and espresso drinks.

And on the fourth floor, Riva Terrace serves even more Mediterranean fare poolside, courtesy of hotel executive chef Martín Morelli.

Reservations for Mara go live at noon at exploretock.com/mara.

Mara is located at 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com.