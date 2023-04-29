Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips traveled to Ghana and Israel as part of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' first trip as the Democratic leader of the House.

The Minnesota Democrat shared images on social media, including one where he stood beside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel celebrated its 75th anniversary. Phillips, who is Jewish, tweeted about the anniversary of "a remarkable nation and people."

Phillips is in his third term representing Minnesota's Third District. He's the ranking member of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Jeffries, of New York, said in a release that the delegation discussed with Israel the U.S. commitment to preventing Iran's nuclear capabilities and prospects for peace with the Palestinians.

They discussed Netanyahu's proposed judiciary changes and urged "a resolution that protects the rule of law and independence of the judiciary," Jeffries said.

The trip included a roundtable discussion with young Palestinians focused on improving their quality of life in the West Bank and Gaza, Jeffries wrote.

Other Democrats on the trip were Reps. Yvette Clarke and Gregory Meeks of New York; Nanette Barragán and Sara Jacobs of California; Lizzie Fletcher of Texas; Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey; Steven Horsford of Nevada; Joe Neguse of Colorado; and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida; and Stacey Plaskett, delegate from the Virgin Islands.