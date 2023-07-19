WASHINGTON – The longest serving member of Minnesota's congressional delegation said Wednesday she is not attending Israeli President Isaac Herzog's speech to Congress.

Rep. Betty McCollum, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations defense subcommittee, has been a critic of Israel's treatment of Palestinians during her time in Congress.

"Due to a longstanding commitment with tribal leaders which had to be rescheduled because of an added Interior Appropriations markup this week, I am unable [to] attend the joint address in person," McCollum said in a statement. "I will be reading the transcript of the speech in its entirety to stay apprised of the issues raised."

Her decision comes after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and a small number of other progressives said earlier that they are boycotting Herzog's speech. The rest of Minnesota's congressional delegation attended the joint address.

McCollum's statement came after she voted present on a House resolution focused on Israel on Tuesday. The resolution, that passed with 412 yes votes, said "Israel is not a racist or apartheid state," that "Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia," and also added "the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

Omar was among the nine Democrats to vote no on the resolution. The effort was voted on after the Congressional Progressive Caucus leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Israel "a racist state." Jayapal apologized and walked back her comment, but her words caused major congressional tensions ahead of Herzog's speech.