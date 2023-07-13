Minnesota's first-announced recreational marijuana dispensary will open Aug. 1 on the Red Lake Nation.

NativeCare, a tribal-run medical marijuana provider, said this week it will begin selling to recreational customers — adults 21 and older — the first day it is legal statewide. Minnesota's new marijuana law allows possession statewide on Aug. 1.

While it will likely take at least a year until dispensaries are able to open outside reservation boundaries, Minnesota's tribes have sovereignty over marijuana regulations on their land.

"We see this as a resource not only to reduce harm, but to also bring in resources to help our people recover," Red Lake tribal secretary Sam Strong told the Minnesota Reformer, who first reported the development.

Other tribal leaders contacted about selling marijuana in recent weeks either did not respond to the Star Tribune or said they are taking a slower approach. Strong did not immediately respond to an interview request Thursday.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe isn't interested in being the "first out of the gate," spokesman Michael Chosa said, but is asking band members this summer how they feel about the cannabis business. Leech Lake doesn't currently have a medical marijuana dispensary.

"It's nothing but a benefit to us as far as economics go," he said.

When hemp-derived edibles became legal in Minnesota, the tribe polled band members on their interest and those who responded were overwhelmingly in favor of selling them, Chosa said.

NativeCare was established in 2021 after Red Lake Nation voted to create its own medical marijuana program in 2020. The northern Minnesota dispensary said more information about recreational sales will be released later this month.

The White Earth Nation also voted to create their own medical marijuana program in 2020 and could be poised to begin selling to recreational customers on or after Aug. 1.

In many states that have legalized adult-use cannabis, medical marijuana providers were allowed to sell to recreational customers while regulations for the recreational market were set up. That was not the case in Minnesota, which has a highly restrictive medical marijuana system.

As a result, Minnesota's first recreational dispensaries outside reservations may not open until early 2025 after the state creates the Office of Cannabis Management and sets up a licensing system.

Staff writer Jana Hollingsworth contributed to this report.