Looking again

Timberwolves GMs since Kevin McHale held the post from May 1995 to December 2008 (list does not include interims):

David Kahn: May 22, 2009, to May 3, 2013

Will forever be remembered for passing on Stephen Curry in the 2009 draft.

Flip Saunders: May 3, 2013, to Oct. 25, 2015

His death while holding the title shook the franchise. Drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.

Tom Thibodeau: April 20, 2016, to Jan. 6, 2019

Wolves ended 14-year playoff drought in 2018, but Jimmy Butler lasted only 69 games.

Gersson Rosas: May 3, 2019, to Sept. 22, 2021

Became the first Latino GM in the history of the NBA. Drafted Anthony Edwards.

STAFF REPORTS