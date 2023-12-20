Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I have been pushing for a flag redesign for years, including in the pages of this newspaper, and I am very happy with the final result ("Unfurling new colors," front page, Dec. 20). It's striking; it's simple; it's distinct from other state flags. The symbolism is clear yet specific to Minnesota. It's not perfect, and it won't make everyone happy, but 100 years from now it will still look good and the frustrations will have passed. It remains to be seen if people will embrace its imagery the way we've seen for Chicago, D.C., Colorado, etc., but it is objectively a step up from the boring and problematic flag we've flown up until now.

Now, if it's not too much to ask, can we redo St. Paul and Minneapolis? Those flags don't have the same controversial implications, but they are definitely ugly.

Max Murphy, St. Paul

When I heard the state flag was getting a redesign I had high hopes. Over the next few weeks those hopes were dashed, reinvigorated and toyed with, but when I saw the flag committee had decided on the tricolor I was satisfied, even if it wasn't my first pick. Unfortunately, it seems the committee managed to trip and fall right in the dirt in the final seconds of the race. Is there a good reason why we got rid of the green and white stripes altogether? The half tricolor was a great idea; this new flag just looks boring with just two tones of blue and a white star. I thought we were trying to get rid of the old flag, not paint over half of it in a different shade of blue and slap a star in the corner for good measure. I'll still take it over the old flag, but I'm disappointed that the most interesting elements of it had to be stripped away.

Leo Rusnak, Kenyon, Minn.

I have one word for the new Minnesota state flag: boring!

Daniel D. Dobson, Lexington

Blue is a vibrant color representing lakes and rivers, but the flag needs a block of green for our prairies, farm fields and forests. With climate change, snow may disappear over the next century, but the white made an attractive visual divider.

I would like to see a return to three color blocks in the flag, whether or not of equal size, leaving the dark blue state shape with its North Star emblem.

The eight-point star on the flag should also appear on the seal, which has a four-point star.

Design by committee led to pretty good results overall. My thanks to the members.

Bridget Ryan, Minneapolis

What a shame. I'm talking about this commission tasked with coming up with a new Minnesota state flag. First a commission is made up of appointed members from only like-minded, myopic organizations, then a farce of a design competition is held to solicit some type of buy-in from the public. Then the individual submission was chosen but completely modified by the commission, so that there is little resemblance of the original submission.

Not only is there nothing on this proposed flag that directly connects it to Minnesota, one could come up alternate descriptive representations for the colors and shapes to connect this flag to any of the other 49 states. (I'm not even going to mention how some see disturbing similarities to other countries' flags in this newly proposed Minnesota state flag!)

And this whole debacle was built on the false premise that the current state flag is somehow racist.

The Legislature needs to veto this commission's recommendation, and then spend its time and energy fixing the state's actual problems.

Bret R. Collier, Big Lake

Simple, stunning, unique, appropriate. Hurrah to the flag commission for work well done!

Susan Hill Gross, St. Louis Park

It seems to me that all the flag design critics wanted the new Minnesota flag to "say Minnesota" by including a loon, fish or pine tree. I imagine if the United States were to change its flag, these same people would demand a flag that contains an apple pie, the Statue of Liberty and a bald eagle.

James Halvorson, Farmington

MARY MORIARTY

Next time, don't vote so blindly

I read with interest the letter "Have I missed the return window?" (Readers Write, Dec. 16). I have been following Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's rulings. I have been shocked by her lenient approaches to youth offenders. But if you look at her record as chief public defender, it should be no surprise. I think too often people vote the party rather than the person. I have friends who, when asked who they are voting for, say "D." At first I did not understand but was told they always vote straight Democratic.

Please take the time to read about candidates. It is not hard to do and can really make a difference.

Linda Fifield, New Hope

DOWNTOWN

Safety first

I would like to respond to the letter "Let's make plans" (Readers Write, Dec. 20) challenging people to come back to downtown Minneapolis once a month.

I would love to, and I miss it, but I'm not coming back until Mayor Jacob Frey stops violating the city charter and hires 300 more police officers.

Isn't it ironic that his commission and consultants keep coming up with lame ideas, when the real, and only, solution stares them in the face every day?

Rob Godfrey, Minneapolis

I also agree with Adam Platt's commentary "No one's to blame but us for fraying our urban fabric" (Opinion Exchange, Dec. 19). Last January we spent the month in Barcelona. The first thing I remarked was how clean the place is. Even the subway stations were remarkably clean. Of course, we needed tickets to enter the station. I saw a city worker meticulously picking up cigarette butts around a tree. Every evening, the pedestrian street La Rambla is filled with people out for evening stroll with little fear of violence. There are two lessons here: First, gun ownership in Spain is very restricted, making it very difficult for criminals to have guns. Second, just by cleaning the streets we could encourage more to go downtown. Make Nicollet pedestrian-only, creating our own version of La Rambla.

Dale Kingsbury, Eagan

As a St. Paul resident and supporter, I must take offense to Platt's comments about my city in his commentary "No one's to blame but us for fraying our urban fabric." On a recent evening, my wife and I walked downtown to meet a friend for dinner. Rice Park was beautifully lit up for the holidays, and there was a hockey game at the Xcel Energy Center, shows at the Ordway and Palace Theaters, crowded sidewalks and packed restaurants — we were lucky to get a table. Downtown St. Paul was definitely not the "postapocalyptic soundstage" described by Platt.

I know it is not like that every night, and there is still work to be done. But people should realize that downtown St. Paul has a lot going on right now. Glow Holiday Festival at CHS Field, the European Christmas Market at the Depot, restaurants, concerts, plays and lots of friendly people. Come on down and check it out.

Nathan Vik, St. Paul

TRUMP

Wait, what about his own mother and two of his wives?

Regarding the former president's recent comments about immigrants: Just wondering, with immigrant mothers, are Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Barron Trump infected with poisoned blood?

Lew Beccone, Minneapolis