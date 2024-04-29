Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

As I watched the rain this weekend, I thought about the smell of rain — so I looked it up.

Petrichor: the smell of rain. "Petr-" comes from the Greek for stone and "-ichor" referring to the ethereal golden fluid flowing through the veins of the Greek gods.

Rain captivates all our senses. The sight and sound of a good thunderstorm can elicit exhilaration or terror. Getting caught in the rain can cause sheer delight or utter misery. And catching raindrops on one's tongue, while now not necessarily considered healthy, is still a fun childhood game. But it is the smell of rain that reminds us of the rejuvenating possibilities of our precious planet.

Janet M. Czaia, Minneapolis





GENDER CARE

Case-by-case approach required

As a retired physician, I respectfully take exception to the commentary by Dr. Virginia Dale ("The best direction for gender care after Cass Review," Opinion Exchange, April 26). Dale is correct when she points out the lack of hard evidence that would define clear guidelines in the treatment of the perplexing and challenging area of gender dysphoria. But her plea for our state government to change its present posture of offering legal protections to patients and providers who deal with this vexing problem is misguided. Our profession is dedicated to the principle "First do no harm." In the matter of gender dysphoria, the lines are blurred and navigating the challenges is a case-by-case matter. No provider who cares for these souls wants to deny care for a person who is so conflicted by their identity issues that they are suicidal. On the other hand, no provider who has exhausted all conservative treatment modalities unsuccessfully — i.e., the patient is still suffering — is pleased when that person submits to gender affirming surgery as a last resort.

Sometimes, however, failure to treat does greater harm. The enlightened position of our state government recognizes that conventional therapy, while not precisely defined, can generally be delivered by those providers who have expertise and patient compassion. The state is trying to remove further obstacles to best care practices by eliminating political restrictions. Conversely, the state is trusting the experts' knowledge — albeit imperfect — to protect patients from care that is ineffective and potentially dangerous.

Finally, full disclosure is needed here. Although I do not know Dale personally, and I must presume that her competency and professionalism is beyond reproach, she practices the noble profession of pathology. Unfortunately, this frames her commentary from the perspective of a physician who has never had to deal with these conflicted souls. She's never faced some of the difficult treatment decisions that literally can be life-or-death.

Richard Masur, Minneapolis





The Star Tribune boldly printed the opinion piece "The best direction for gender care after Cass Review." And I wonder how many other major city newspapers would rather suppress the Cass Review, because it undermines the U.S. political narrative that aggressive transgender treatment is right for minor children who have determined they are gender dysphoric. The Cass Review is so well respected that England's National Health Service will now promote transgender treatment in a holistic way. Meaning: Professional psychological treatment will be recommended instead of referring minor children to a gender clinic that would offer aggressive treatments for gender dysphoria, without much access to other treatments.

The opinion piece only mentioned England, but other European countries have already been backpedaling on their transgender treatment models. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France and Finland are ahead of the curve on transgenderism and are currently curtailing their treatment of gender dysphoria in children.

Of all people, our own (liberal) Bill Maher, of the HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher," has strongly criticized the current LGBTQ agenda, as it lobbies to "entrap" children. On Maher's recent April 19 show, he said: "[Children are] gullible morons who will believe anything and just want to please grown-ups, and they don't have any frame of reference. So, they normalize whatever's happening. That's why endlessly talking about gender to 6-year-olds isn't just inappropriate — it's what the law would call entrapment." Maher gets it; why can't our lawmakers?

Daniel Pryor, Delano





WOMEN'S SPORTS

Minnesota events can shine

Like Lori Sturdevant ("How women kept Twin Cities on the big-deal sports map," Opinion Exchange, April 21), I too have a case of "Caitlin Clark fever," but with one difference. I would say it's "Jessie Diggins Fever." The Stillwater native is the best female cross-country skier in the world. That paid huge dividends to the Twin Cities and Minnesota this February when there was a weekend of World Cup races at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. It was the first such event in the U.S. in over 20 years.

Diggins placed fourth in Saturday's sprint and third in Sunday's distance race. Gus Schumacher of the U.S. won the men's distance race. A great showing for Team USA.

The biggest winners, however, were the Twin Cities and Minnesota. About 20,000 spectators watched each day. Local hotels and restaurants got a real boost. The races were viewed worldwide, sharing Wirth's beauty and the Minneapolis skyline with millions. Good publicity that money can't buy.

The entire event — from planning to bid to finish — was financed with private dollars. No public funds, not from anyone, including Minnesota Sports & Events. It may be that public financing is needed for the world's mega-events, but the 2024 Minnesota World Cup shows that there are other opportunities to showcase our state worldwide. MS&E could help organize efforts to secure these events even if it doesn't help finance them. Success would put our state on the world's stage multiple times a year, more often than the occasional mega-event. MS&E, please get going.

Bill Blazar, Minneapolis

The writer is a former board member of the Loppet Foundation, which organized the Minneapolis World Cup races.





CONGRESSIONAL RACES

Purity above results? Um, no.

In Wednesday's Star Tribune, an article described how Steve Boyd, a candidate for Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, "says he would have been willing to shut down the government to fix the border crisis. Politics, he said, should be more about standing on principle and changing the culture than simply winning election and passing laws" ("Outsider shakes up GOP primary," April 24). It seems Boyd has it backward. Legislators are actually called to be elected "of the people, by the people and for the people" to enact laws that allow all people (not just those who share his culture and his principles) to be treated equally under those laws, in order that everyone might enjoy the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Principles and culture change cannot be legislated no matter how much any of us wishes it were so. Principles result from people's lived experiences. And culture change happens organically. As for his willingness to shut down the government in order to get his way on a specific issue, that too is off the mark. Our legislators are in office to keep our government running. At least that's how it's supposed to work when thoughtful, honest, civic-minded people are elected and decide to work for the good of everyone.

Pam Vig, Northfield, Minn.





SEN. NICOLE MITCHELL

Oh, the irony

Should we be surprised that our DFL-led Legislature that has been running the whole show the last two years would do what it can to keep Sen. Nicole Mitchell's tiebreaking vote in the Senate?

It certainly looks like putting politics above principles to allow someone charged with a felony to continue making new laws while she awaits justice.

Al Muerhoff, Bloomington