The memories I have of my dad baking cracked-wheat bread are some of my fondest. He'd start early on Saturday mornings, the bread rising long before I did. It was a treat when he'd let us have a slice while it was still warm, the swipe of butter melting on contact. I remember the smell and taste like it was yesterday.

Perhaps you have similar memories of your dad (or grandpa, uncle, husband, brother) that influenced your culinary future — for better or worse. Maybe it's Dad's beloved recipe for spaghetti sauce that's been passed around the family. Or the time you tried to re-create Grandpa's potato dumplings but instead ended up with mashed potato soup. They are moments that make you smile, whether they were decades ago or days ago.

We're collecting readers' stories about those moments for Father's Day. Send your story, up to 200 words, along with any recipes or photos, to taste@startribune.com by Wednesday, June 7 (put "Father's Day" in the subject line it catches our eye). Selected stories will appear on the Sunday Taste page on Father's Day and on StarTribune.com.

Think of it as a gift to both the dad in your life and fellow readers. It sure beats another necktie.