We asked, you answered. We presented on Sunday our list of the 50 most memorable Minnesota girls to compete in high school sports during the first 50 years of Title IX to help celebrate this important half-century birthday. And we asked you to critique our list and send in who you think we should have considered.

Dozens and dozens of names arrived in our inbox. We went through the submissions and verified what we could. Many of the names submitted appear in the list below.

To note: Several readers objected to us considering only high school sports achievements. Understandable. We know Lindsay Whalen, Suni Lee, Lindsey Vonn and many others hold special places in Minnesota sports history. For this list and for this anniversary, we set the boundaries: 1972-2022, and focused on varsity sports accomplishments in Minnesota.

Here are many of the athletes who earned your honorable mentions:

Jill Anderson, St Louis Park: basketball and track and field.

Bonnie Berning, Burnsville: gymnastics.

Edie Boyer, Hastings: soccer, basketball, track and field and softball,

Amy Busch, Benilde-St. Margaret's: soccer.

Vanessa Clarida, Bloomington Kennedy: track and field.

Tori Dixon, Burnsville: volleyball.

Laura Gardner, Bloomington Jefferson: basketball.

Alyssa Goehner, Lakeville North: volleyball.

Maria Hauger, Shakopee: cross-country and track and field.

Taylor Heise, Red Wing: hockey.

Ann Henricksson, Mahtomedi: tennis

Lindsey Horejsi, Albert Lea: swimming.

Tina Johnson Ybarra, Mounds View: diving

Angela Kuehn, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf: basketball.



Kristi Kropp, Anoka: track and field, basketball, volleyball.





Mary Jo Miller, Tracy-Milroy: basketball, volleyball and track and field.



Jane Oas, Mound Westonka: track and field.

Carol Peterka, St. Cloud Apollo: basketball and track and field.

Angie Recknor, Hopkins: softball.

Linda Roberts, St. Paul Central: basketball.

Kelly Roysland, Fosston: basketball, golf, volleyball.

Lynn Schlichting, Brooklyn Center: softball, basketball, tennis.

Toni St. Pierre, Hopkins Eisenhower: cross-country and track and field.

Amanda Thieschafer, Melrose: gymnastics and track and field.

Sophia Yoemans, Red Wing: golf.

. . .

Thank you, readers, for your feedback. Keep the debate and discussion going in our comments here, or on the original article here. Thank you for reading!