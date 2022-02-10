Title IX’s influence was just blooming when Janet Karvonen was the dominant figure on any basketball court she stepped on in the 1970s. By the time Emily Covert and Kennedi Orr and Chaney Neu recently smashed Minnesota high school records, Title IX had shaped everything about their sporting lives.

So much has changed in the 50 years of Title IX, and yet here’s one constant: Minnesota girls wowing us with their athletic ability and achievements. In celebration of the 50th anniversary this month of Title IX, the Star Tribune produced this collection of the 50 most memorable Minnesota girl athletes of the Title IX era, focused tightly on high school accomplishments. Star Tribune prep sports reporter Jim Paulsen took on the challenge of creating this list — no easy exercise — and a team of editors and writers wrestled with it until we landed on a final 50.

We created this collection in the spirit of celebration and discussion. You may read this and find two things or 22 things you disagree with. We are happy to hear your reactions and will print some of them this week. Our goal is debating and discussing and putting tremendous girl athletes in the spotlight this month to celebrate a half-century of better sports opportunities for female athletes.

Without further delay, our list of the 50 most memorable girls to have played high school sports in Minnesota during the first 50 years of Title IX: