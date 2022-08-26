Minnesotans won't get to see Duran Duran before they get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, after all.

After last Friday's concert at Treasure Island Amphitheater was postponed because of rain, attempts to reschedule did not work out, according to Treasure Island Resort & Casino. The concert has been canceled.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or the Treasure Island box office will be automatically processed within 30 days via original point of purchase. Treasure Island is not responsible for administering refunds for tickets purchased through resale platforms.

Duran Duran was scheduled to kick off its North American tour last Friday outdoors at Treasure Island. Because of threatening skies, the concert was delayed an hour before 8,500 fans were instructed to go inside Treasure Island Resort & Casino as the rain began. About 80 minutes later, casino officials announced that the concert was postponed.

Duran Duran, known for the MTV classics "Rio" and "Hungry Like the Wolf," will be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame on Nov. 5.

For ticket questions, email boxoffice@ticasino.com.