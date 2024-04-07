I'm predicting a total eclipse (of my heart). Thank you for that, Bonnie Tyler. I will have her tune cranked when I peer out the window at a darkened, gray, leaky sky between 12:49 and 3:14 p.m. Monday. FYI: I fought off an urge to drive to Carbondale, Ill., in a white-knuckle frenzy.

In the zone of totality a lack of sunlight under a rare moon-shadow may cool temperatures as much as 4-6 degrees for an hour or two. If you missed this eclipse, no worries. NASA informs us the next total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. is Aug. 23, 2044. Uh-huh.

Rain lingers Monday with some two-day rainfall totals of up to an inch. Liquid gold for lawns, gardens and fields. Farmers are breathing a tentative sigh of relief as drought continues to ease.

Weather models insist we'll see 60s Wednesday with a surge of summer warmth next weekend (70s appear likely). I see 50s later in April, but nighttime lows consistently above freezing. Goodbye, pothole weather.

My drive stakes are out. What can go wrong?