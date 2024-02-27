Lawyer and former Hennepin County elections chief Rachel Bohman announced her entry into the First Congressional District race as a DFLer on Tuesday, saying she's committed to bringing compassionate leadership to the role.

Bohman, a former Rochester Township board member, said she will focus on issues like the high cost of necessities such as gas, groceries and health care as well as the need to invest in local businesses to "empower the vibrancy of main streets and towns across the district."

Her news release offered minimal details.

Bohman's familiar with high-stakes electoral politics. As elections director, she oversaw Hennepin County's portion of the recount in the 2010 gubernatorial election. She briefly ran for Secretary of State in 2013 but dropped out of the race.

Before working at Hennepin County, Bohman held a similar elections position in Anoka County. She also worked in the offices of DFL Secretary of State Joan Growe and GOP Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer.

When she left the Hennepin County job in 2013, she said that she planned to spend time with her husband, young daughter and in the garden. Bohman had been commuting daily from the family's home in Rochester. She and her husband now have two daughters.

"I'm proud to be raising my family here in Southern Minnesota. We are so fortunate to have great schools, safe communities, and wonderful neighbors. I also recognize this moment presents unique challenges for those of us who call it home," she said in her statement.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican, has been in office since August 2022. He succeeded Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in office in early 2022. Finstad's campaign manager didn't immediately return a call seeking comment on Bohman's entrance into the race.

The largely rural district covers much of southern Minnesota, including Austin, Rochester, Mankato, Winona, Owatonna and Worthington.



