Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Save for a setback in the finale, the recently completed wrestling season was everything Mounds View senior Quin Morgan had dreamed it would be.

Morgan, a senior 215-pounder and team captain, was the sparkplug for the Mustangs' undefeated march to the Class 3A championship match, where they lost to St. Michael-Albertville, and followed it up with a 50-0 season and a career-capping Class 3A individual championship.

He is the Star Tribune's Metro Wrestler of the Year.

The progeny of Minnesota wrestling royalty — his father, Marty, was an NCAA Division I champion at 177 pounds in 1991 while at Minnesota, and uncles John and Gordy both wrestled in the Olympics — Quin, the youngest of three wrestling brothers, reached the summit of the prep wrestling world in his final season.

"I knew I would win the state championship," said Quin, his voice tinged with confidence but without a hint of arrogance.

He has the background, the drive and the role models to succeed.

"Wrestling is the most important thing in my family. Of course, family comes first, but when we're all sitting around, we're always talking about wrestling," he said. "It's about all I can think about. I love the grind. I love that the hard work you put in pays off."

The season was the best in Mounds View history but came with disappointment because the Mustangs didn't win the state title. Morgan is not one to linger in the past.

"I was really proud of what was accomplished this season. We reached every one of the goals we set," Morgan said. "We did it with a really great group of guys, and they couldn't have performed better."

Morgan is spending his spring training at PINnacle Wrestling School, preparing for national tournaments in Fargo, N.D., and Las Vegas. His next step will be wrestling for national power South Dakota State. His ultimate goal?

"I want to be an NCAA champion," he said.

Like his father. With good reason.

"My dad is my hero," he said.