The Star Tribune is celebrating 50 years of high school football state tournaments one day at a time for 50 days.

Year: 1990

"We got into the winning mode in the playoffs." — Fridley coach Jim Perry

Anoka cornerback Pete Roback and Fridley defensive back Jeff Swiatkiewicz have noses for the football.

Roback tied the championship game record with three interceptions as Anoka edged Elk River 19-14 for the Class AA title in 1990, while Swiatkiewicz picked off two passes in Fridley's 34-12 triumph over Sartell for the Class A crown. It was the first state championship for both programs.

Roback, who had 14 interceptions during the season, picked off a pass at his own 40-yard line in the waning seconds.

"We were playing in a prevent and I was deep in my zone," Roback said. "The receiver did a little curl, and I stepped in front of him."

Roback's second interception led to a 57-yard touchdown drive by Anoka on its opening possession of the second half, increasing its lead to 19-7.

"He seems to go wherever the ball is," Elk River coach Terry McLean said.

Fridley's defense kept Sartell quarterback Craig Sauer in check. Sauer completed 15 of 27 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. Tigers defensive end Jamie Cichosz also had an interception and a sack of Sauer for a 6-yard loss.

"We knew this was going to be a good group, but we had a few setbacks earlier," Fridley coach Jim Perry said, referring to three regular-season losses. "We got into the winning mode in the playoffs."

Like Anoka and Fridley, Hills-Beaver Creek won its first state championship, holding on for a 28-21 victory over Argyle in the Nine-Man final. For Hills-Beaver Creek and Fridley, those remain the lone state crowns.

The Patriots' victory was preserved by two big defensive plays at the finish. Argyle drove inside the Hills-Beaver Creek 5-yard line, but Jason Bosch made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, then Neil Bly knocked down a pass that ended the game.

"I was depending on our defense," said Hills-Beaver Creek running back Chad Miller, who rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. "I trusted they could stop them."

In another final, BOLD converted a two-point conversion on a fake extra-point kick with 32 seconds remaining to edge DeLaSalle 15-14 in the Class B title game.

BOLD closed within one point on junior fullback Jason Harrier's 2-yard touchdown run. The Warriors then had a decision to make. Said coach Steve Solem: "When we called a timeout, I told the players I'd like to go for two. [Tackle Eric] Dillon was the only one against it."

Holder Tom Burkhart, a senior end and defensive back, caught the high snap, momentarily put the ball down and then started rolling left. Burkhart, a former quarterback, spotted Jamie Steffel uncovered on the same side. When Steffel, a junior running back, caught the ball, Burkhart had his first completion of the season.

"We've had the play in for a couple of weeks," said Steffel, the Warriors' leading rusher. "We decided we wanted to win or lose it now."

State championship games

Class AA: Anoka 19, Elk River 14

Class A: Fridley 34, Sartell 12

Class B: BOLD 15, DeLaSalle 14

Class C: Mahnomen 27, Becker 7

Nine-Man: Hills-Beaver Creek 28, Argyle 21