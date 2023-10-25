Thursday, Oct. 26

1. The 1975: After headlining seemingly every other big festival this summer — and kicking up lots of headlines along the way — Matt Healy and his breezy synth-pop band from Manchester, England, are taking on arenas across America this fall. Healy's brief affiliation with Taylor Swift and knack for controversial comments (including a recent dust-up over LGBTQ rights while in Malaysia) have overshadowed his band's impressive ascent off its stylish 2022 album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language." (8 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $47 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Iowa-reared, piano-playing Americana pop craftsman Ben Cook-Feltz, who sounds equal parts Ben Folds and Harry Nilsson, is celebrating the release of his elegant yet playful new album "Trucks" with opener Mary Bue (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$17); an excellent pairing of poetic and potent Minnesota up-and-comers finds soul-twanger Lamaar with ethereal folk-rocker Lanue (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$25); fresh off posting a photo of neatly arranged coyote carcasses that spelled out "Trump '24," Staind alt-metal frontman turned country tunesmith Aaron Lewis has a sold-out casino gig (8 p.m. Mystic Lake, resale only); Montrous Melodies Cabaret finds Dan Chouinard, Prudence Johnson and friends delivering pre-Halloween tunes (7 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45).

Friday, Oct. 27

2. Queen + Adam Lambert: Twenty years after singer Freddie Mercury died, Queen's guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor hooked up with "American Idol" fave Adam Lambert in 2011. Since then, the Queen phenomenon has been a rousing success. Not only does Lambert have a credible voice and the right panache, but May and Taylor seem rejuvenated, and Queen is more popular than ever. Credit, in part, the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" that earned Rami Malek a best actor Oscar for portraying Mercury. The band returns for two concerts to reprise "Another One Bites the Dust," "We Are the Champions" and other royal gems. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $76 and up, ticketmaster.com)

3. Ashley McBryde: The splendid Arkansas-reared singer-songwriter receives more love from critics and trade organizations than country radio. Last year's finely crafted "Lindeville" is a finalist for CMA album of the year; she's also vying for best video and female vocalist of the year. Last month's whiskey-loving album "The Devil I Know" definitely has more of a rock accent and polished-for-radio vibe, thanks to producer Jay Joyce. But, on her fourth album, there are a few typical McBryde gems chronicling everyday life's tough truths including "Learned to Lie" and "Light On in the Kitchen." (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $50-$167, ticketmaster.com)

4. 'Get Out' with the Minnesota Orchestra: Jordan Peele's 2017 film, "Get Out," is a gripping synthesis of comedy and horror, a delicious social satire that richly deserved its best original screenplay Oscar. Amid all the intensity and nervous laughter, audiences may not have noticed the terrific score by Michael Abels that he described as "gospel horror." Local singers the Steeles will join conductor Sarah Hicks and the Minnesota Orchestra to perform the score as the film is screened above them. It's an ideal pre-Halloween date for thought-provoking frights. (7 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $33-$73, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

5. Chris Botti: No one puts together a musically rewarding variety show like this well-connected Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter, who has played with everyone from Sting to Streisand. In the spirit of "The Ed Sullivan Show," he emcees an entertaining and enriching program with a parade of guests, this time including opera star Alicia Olatuja (who performed at President Obama's second inauguration), pianist Julian Waterfall Pollack, violinist Caroline Campbell as well as former Dakota headliners jazz vocalist John Splithoff and Latin-classical-pop guitarist Leo Amuedo. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 3 & 7 p.m. Sun. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $95-$160, dakotacooks.com)

Also: New Edition alums Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant team up to showcase their respective solo hits "Rub You the Right Way" (made in Edina with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis) and "Sensitivity" (also a Jam & Lewis production) (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $39-$99); St. Olaf Jazz I, students from St. Olaf College under the direction of Joseph L. Jefferson, show what they've learned (7 p.m. Crooners, $15-$25); slapstick, button-pushing Nashville outlaw Wheeler Walker Jr. will be singing "Sluts in Heaven" and other hits in the Mainroom (9 p.m. First Ave, $38); local ska flag-wavers the Prizefighters and Space Monkey Mafia team up for another Skaloween party (7:30 p.m. Turf Club, $15); NOLA funk and soul all-star troupe the New Orleans Suspects are back to play the Krewe of Dads Masquerade Ball with Kung-Fu Hippies (8 p.m. Bunkers, $20-$30).

Saturday, Oct. 28

6. Wynonna Judd: When she opened for Brandi Carlile at the Minnesota State Fair in August, this Nashville veteran brought the spirit and the spunk. And she sparkled even brighter duetting with Carlile. On her current Back to Wy Tour, Judd is celebrating her first two solo albums, "Wynonna" (1992) and "Tell Me Why" (1993), revisiting "No One Else on Earth," "Girls with Guitars" and other country favorites. A true powerhouse with some non-country instincts and an Elvis-worthy growl, she undoubtedly will share some Judds songs, too. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $39 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Vibrant and edgy R&B singer Jaedyn James is hosting her second annual Witch Party, described as "an all-femme Halloween music festival," with a truly bewitching lineup also featuring rootsy groups the Foxgloves and Superior Siren and electro-soul singer Lady Midnight, the latter of whom is also celebrating the release of her new album, "Pursuit & the Elusive" (7 p.m. Green Room, $18-$25); Pat Hayes and Lamont Cranston bring the boogie outdoors for the last time of the season (7 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $35-$45); Munson Hicks Party Supplies, featuring Semisonic's John Munson singing songs by Dylan Hicks, take on Crooners (8 p.m., $25-$35); Los Angeles electro-funk duo Neil Frances, not to be confused with Chicago boogie rocker Neal Frances, returns (9 p.m. Fine Line, $23-$38).

Sunday, Oct. 29

7. VocalEssence and the St. Olaf Choir: Here's a meeting of two groups that remain the gold standard for the richly textured Upper Midwest style of choral singing. The concert features VocalEssence's Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz III sharing conducting duties with St. Olaf's Anton Armstrong on such works as José Maurício Nunes-Garcia's "Requiem" and the premiere of a Jocelyn Hagen piece written in memory of Sigrid Johnson, a conductor with longtime ties to both VocalEssence and St. Olaf. (4 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th St., Mpls., $25-$45, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org)

8. Bob Mould: A musical switcheroo he's been pulling since he still called Minnesota home, the former Hüsker Dü and Sugar alt-rock pioneer is back in town for a pair of more intimate and slower-burning solo performances just two months after scorching the State Fair grandstand stage with his full-volume trio. Expect a broad range of song selections from throughout his four-decade career, including a deep Hüskers cut or two. It's also a good chance to hear his longtime bassist Jason Narducy's own music in the opening sets, also known from the bands Split Singles and Verboten. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $30-$35, axs.com; also 8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, St. Paul, sold out)

Also: The second annual Nancy B. Nordgren Memorial concert, a benefit for ovarian cancer research, will feature several Minnesota musicians including Sweet Rhubarb, Becky Kapell and Nordgren's sons, Ted Olsen and Will Olsen with Katie Thornton (2-6 p.m. Eagles #34, $10-$20); a fun tradition that goes back to the release of his lovingly macabre 2010 album "The Reluctant Graveyard," pop-rock wiz Jeremy Messersmith is playing a double-header All Hallow's Eve show including matinee performance (3 and 7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $21; Saturday night's gig sold-out); it's Halloween Cabooret with funsters Erin Schwab, Jay Fuchs and Dane Stauffer (5 p.m. Crooners, $35-$35); Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country is led by a buzzing alt-twanger who got his start in Nashville clubs as a teen (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $22).

Monday, Oct. 30

9. Faye Webster: This 26-year-old Atlanta folk-rocker is belatedly garnering the pandemic-stymied buzz she deserved off her critically acclaimed 2021 album, "I Know I'm Funny Haha." She went into steady rotation on the Current and other indie-rock playlists over the summer with her elegantly crunchy standalone single "But Not Kiss," a dramatic display of her brooding, Feist-meets-the-National sound. She's selling out clubs all over on her fall tour and only has resale tickets available here. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., axs.com)

Also: Students and faculty from the invaluable Walker West Academy are hosting a fundraiser concert, including familiar jazz stars such as Kevin Washington, Kavyesh Kaviraj and Ted Olsen (6 p.m. the Dakota, $20); experimental rock vets Blonde Redhead are back out touting a new album, "Sit Down for Dinner" (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $30-$35).

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10. Tool: Not since Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie played Target Center in 2007 have Twin Cities fans been treated to such a large-scale offering of harrowing metal on Halloween. Maynard James Keenan and his slow-building, darkly artful quartet topped a few festivals this summer and then hit the road on their own outing, delivering tunes from their long-awaited 2019 album "Fear Inoculum" and older favorites, plus a few deep cuts. They're touring with the usual array of visual voodoo, too. One-man rock variety show Steal Beans could be a fun opener. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $62 & up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Atlanta singer/rapper 6Lack is promising an intimate, emotional show touting his personal album "Since I Have a Lover" (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore, $45 & up); rising Minneapolis jazz star LA Buckner and his band Big Homie are holding down Halloween at the Dakota (7 p.m., $20-$25); tribute bands Private Oates and Chutes will dress up as Hall & Oates and E.L.O., respectively (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15).

Wednesday, Nov. 1

"Lost on You" pop hitmaker LP, who has also written tracks for Cher and Rihanna, returns to the Palace Theatre touting their latest, um, LP, "Love Lines" (8 p.m., $35-$55); bluegrassy North Carolina band Mipso, who've worked with Bon Iver affiliate Brad Cook, are out behind their new album "Book of Fools" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $20-$35); the J.T. Bates All-Star Quartet will feature the A-list drummer with local fixtures Michael Lewis, Bryan Nichols and Jeffrey Bailey (7 p.m. the Dakota, $10-$15).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.