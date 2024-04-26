One point. That's all PWHL Minnesota needs to clinch a playoff spot, but it's been achingly difficult to snare it.

The team will try again Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, as it plays Boston in its final home game of the regular season. Minnesota enters the game in third place in the PWHL standings and will lock up the playoff berth with a regulation victory, an overtime or shootout victory, or an overtime or shootout loss. Boston, in fifth place, is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Minnesota has had two chances to clinch the playoff spot since the PWHL resumed play April 18 following a break for the world championships. Losses at Montreal and Ottawa kept the team waiting and stalled the momentum from a five-game win streak before the break. With three games remaining in the regular season, Minnesota sits three points behind co-leaders Toronto and Montreal, and it still could secure home-ice advantage for the four-team playoffs.

Forward Grace Zumwinkle continues to lead Minnesota in points (17) and goals (10).












